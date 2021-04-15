Coronavirus cases rising on Fenerbahce basketball team

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Fenerbahce Beko said on Thursday that coronavirus infections in the club increased to five.

The basketball team said two members tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and another turned out to be positive after testing on Thursday.

The entire team, including technical staff and personnel, underwent tests at the club’s home court in Istanbul.

Positive cases have been in isolation and treatment has begun, it said.

Fenerbahce Beko is scheduled to visit Russian powerhouse CSKA Moscow in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoff games on April 21-23 at Megasport Arena in the Russian capital.