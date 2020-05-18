Coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 in India

By Muhammed Nazim Tasci

ANKARA (AA) – The number of confirmed cases in India of the novel coronavirus surpassed 100,000 early Tuesday, according to data from US- based John Hopkins University.

India is now ranked 11th in the world in terms of the highest number of coronavirus infections while its death toll has reached 3,156.

According to the NDTV channel, Maharashtra is the most affected state with 33,053 cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region, which includes the capital New Delhi and the surrounding regions, has reached 10,054.

In Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, the number of coronavirus cases has passed 1,183 and 13 people have died from the virus.

A nationwide lockdown in India has been extended until the end of the month.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 318,000 people worldwide, with over 4.8 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.7 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.