Coronavirus cases surpass 70,000 in Qatar

ANKARA (AA) – Kuwait and Qatar on Monday registered new fatalities and infections of the novel coronavirus, while Lebanon and Libya only reported fresh cases of the disease.

A further 1,368 COVID-19 cases were registered in Qatar over the last 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry announced.

The additions brought the total infections in the Gulf country to 70,158, including 45,935 recoveries.

It also reported three new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 57.

Health officials in Kuwait said five people died due to the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 269.

A ministry statement said 662 new infections had been recorded, bringing the total to 32,510.

Recoveries stand at 21,224 in the oil-rich country.

In Lebanon, the Health Ministry confirmed 19 new cases, with overall infections rising to 1,350, including 30 deaths and 779 recoveries.

In Libya, health authorities announced that 14 people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the tally to 270.

The country registered five deaths and 52 recoveries from the virus so far.

The pandemic has killed over 403,200 worldwide, with over 7.03 million confirmed cases and more than 3.15 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz