Coronavirus cases surpass 890,000 in Africa

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Africa surpassed 890,000 Thursday as the continent struggles to contain the pandemic.

A total of 894,421 people are infected, with 16,828 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from statistics website Worldometer.

The death toll stands at 18,901 with 361 fatalities.

More than 543,500 people have recovered from the virus.

The most affected countries are South Africa, Egypt and Algeria, which have reported 7,497; 4,728 and 1,186 deaths, respectively.

No deaths have been reported in Seychelles and Eritrea.

There are 471,123 cases in South Africa, 93,356 in Egypt and 42,208 in Nigeria.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The COVID-19 virus has killed more than 664,950 people worldwide, with nearly 17 million confirmed cases, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. Just under 10 million people have recovered from the disease.

*Writing by Burak Dag