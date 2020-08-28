Coronavirus casualties rise in Eurasia, Central Asia

By Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov, Dmitri Chirciu and Ruslan Rehimov

CHISINAU, Moldova (AA) – Coronavirus infections and fatalities continued to rise across Eurasian and Central Asian countries on Friday.

– Moldova

The total number of virus cases in Moldova rose to 35,904, with 358 more cases reported over the past 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry said four more patients lost their lives, bringing the toll to 981, while recoveries rose to 24,777.

It also said 33,000 people are under medical surveillance.

– Belarus

COVID-19 cases in Belarus increased by 181 to reach 71,346 in total, while five more fatalities raised the death toll to 667.

A total of 69,887 patients have so far recovered in the country.

There are 729 patients still under treatment.

– Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan reported 142 more infections, bringing the total to 35,986, including 527 fatalities and 33,461 recoveries.

At least 1,998 patients are still receiving medical treatment in the country, where health staff have so far conducted 904,506 tests.

– Uzbekistan

As many as 107 new virus cases brought Uzbekistan's tally to 40,720.

Two more fatalities took the death toll to 302, while recoveries rose to 37,873, according to the Health Ministry.

Some 2,500 patients are still receiving treatment, while around 100,000 more are under medical surveillance.

– Tajikistan

Tajikistan reported 32 more cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 8,481, including 68 deaths.

A total of 7,276 patients have recovered so far, while 1,137 remain under treatment.

– Worldwide

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed nearly 833,500 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 24.56 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 16.05 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.