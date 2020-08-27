Coronavirus casualties rise in Eurasia, Central Asia

By Aliia Raimbekova, Ruslan Rehimov, Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov and Dmitri Chirciu

CHISINAU, Moldova (AA) – Coronavirus cases and fatalities continued to rise across Eurasian and Central Asian countries on Thursday.

– Moldova

The total number of virus cases in Moldova rose to 35,546, with 564 more cases reported over the past 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry said 10 more patients lost their lives, bringing the toll to 977, while recoveries increased to 24,433.

Over 10,000 people are being treated under quarantine, it added.

– Belarus

COVID-19 cases in Belarus increased by 191 to reach the total of 71,165, while five more fatalities raised the death toll to 662.

A total of 69,650 patients have so far recovered in the country.

– Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan reported 137 more virus cases, bringing the total to 35,844, including 524 fatalities and 33,364 recoveries.

At least 1,956 patients are still receiving medical treatment in the country, where health staff have so far conducted over 898,400 tests.

– Uzbekistan

As many as 143 new virus cases brought Uzbekistan's overall tally to 40,338.

Two more fatalities took the death toll to 297, while recoveries rose to 37,116, according to the Health Ministry.

– Tajikistan

Tajikistan reported 36 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 8,449, including 68 deaths.

A total of 7,246 patients have recovered so far, while 1,135 remain under treatment.

– Worldwide

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 827,500 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 24.26 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 15.84 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut