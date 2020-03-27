Coronavirus: Chelsea left winger Hudson-Odoi recovered

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – English Premier League club Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi fully recovered from the virus, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirmed on Friday.

"I’ve spoken to Callum and it’s great that he’s fully recovered. I spoke to him throughout that first week when he first got the illness and it was a strange time," Lampard told the club's website.

"Thankfully he didn’t suffer too much and we are happy he’s come through this," he added.

Hudson-Odoi, 19, scored eight goals and made 10 assists in 53 appearances for the Blues so far.

Chelsea were fourth in the standings of Premier League when England's top division was suspended on March 13.