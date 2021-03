By Laith al-Jounaidi and Cagri Kosak

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health officials in Jordan confirmed 96 new fatalities and 8,433 additional infections from the coronavirus on Thursday.

The virus tally stands at 571,290 cases and 6,277 deaths.

A total of 463,893 patients have won their battle against the virus.

Jordan has seen a recent significant surge in new infections and fatalities.

Daily deaths surpassed 100 for the first time on March 22.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz​​​​​​​