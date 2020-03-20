Coronavirus continues to spread among NBA teams

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Number of infected NBA players rose as the new coronavirus known as COVID-19 spreads across the U.S.

Two Los Angeles Lakers players along with Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and three members of Philadelphia 76ers staff tested positive for the virus.

The Lakers shared a statement late Thursday on their website to confirm the infected players but did identify them by name.

''We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician,'' the Lakers said.

''All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team,'' they added.

Meanwhile, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart said in a Twitter post that he was infected by COVID-19.

''I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive [I have] been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness,'' he said late Thursday.

''I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP.''

Also, three members of the Philadelphia 76ers were other coronavirus victims in the NBA.

''Three individuals have received positive test results for COVID-19. All other tests results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required,'' the 76ers said in a statement late Thursday.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 160 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 244,500 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 10,000, and over 86,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.