Coronavirus continues to spread in African countries

ANKARA (AA) – Health authorities in Mauritania and Sudan confirmed more cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus late Monday.

In a statement, the Mauritanian Health Ministry said three people had died from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 133.

Another 69 people tested positive for the virus, pushing the figure to 4,948, while 1,896 people have recovered.

In Sudan, the Health Ministry confirmed eight more fatalities from the disease, while 127 new cases were recorded.

Sudan’s tally now stands at 9,894 cases, including 616 deaths and 4,899 recoveries.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 536,800 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China last December.

The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

More than 11.57 million cases have been reported around the world so far, with recoveries exceeding 6.25 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

