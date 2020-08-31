Coronavirus continues to spread in Arab nations

By Mohammed Yahya Ahmad Mohammed and Ali Semerci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in Arab countries confirmed more cases and deaths Monday from the coronavirus outbreak.

-Algeria

Algeria reported at least nine more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country’s death toll to 1,510, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, another 348 infections were reported, bringing the number of cases to 44,494, while a total of 31,244 people have recovered from the virus, it added.

-Lebanon

At least seven deaths and 438 new infections were reported in Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the Health Ministry.

The death toll in the country reached 167 and the number of cases climbed to 17,308, including 4,811 recoveries.

-Yemen

Two more coronavirus deaths and five new cases were reported in Yemen, according to a statement by the National Committee for the Fight Against the Coronavirus.

The death toll reached 566 and the number of cases hit 1,958, while the number of recoveries stands at 1,131.

-UAE

In the United Arab Emirates, 541 more infections were reported.

With the newly reported cases, the UAE's tally reached 70,231 cases, including 60,931 recoveries and 384 deaths.

– Bahrain

Bahrain’s Health Ministry said one death and 183 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the Gulf state rose to 51,574, including 190 fatalities and 48,654 recoveries.