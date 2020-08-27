Coronavirus continues to spread in Arab nations

By Mohammed Yahya Ahmad Mohammed and Muhammed Semiz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in Arab countries confirmed more cases and deaths Thursday from the coronavirus outbreak.

-Morocco

Morocco reported at least 27 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country’s death toll to 1,011, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, another 1,221 infections were reported, bringing the number of cases to 57,085, while a total of 41,901 people have recovered from the virus, it added.

-Algeria

At least 10 deaths and 397 new infections were reported in Algeria over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the Health Ministry.

The death toll in the country reached 1,475 and the number of cases climbed to 43,016, including 30,157 recoveries.

– Lebanon

Seven fatalities and 689 new cases were reported in Lebanon, according to the country's health authorities.

The death toll hit 146 and the number of infections stands at 14,935, including 4,133 recoveries.

– Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said one death and 674 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the Gulf state rose to 82,945, including 522 fatalities and 74,522 recoveries.

-UAE

In the United Arab Emirates, 491 more infections were reported.

With the newly reported cases, the UAE's tally reached 68,511 cases, including 59,472 recoveries and 378 deaths.

– Worldwide

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 828,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China last December. The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 24.28 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 15.85 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut