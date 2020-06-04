Coronavirus continues to spread in Eurasian countries

By Dmitri Chirciu, Ruslan Rehimov, Aliia Raimbekova, Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov, Nazir Aliyev Tayfur and Davit Kachkachishvili

MOSCOW (AA) – Coronavirus cases and fatalities continued to rise across Eurasian countries on Thursday.

In Armenia, 697 more people were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,221.

The number of recoveries reached 3,468 and the death toll hit 176.

Also, 63,459 tests so far were conducted in the country, as 7,509 are still receiving treatment.

– Ukraine

In Ukraine, the total number of cases reached 25,411, with 588 new cases.

The death toll hit 747.

Also, a total of 11,042 people have recovered from the virus.

– Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, the number of cases rose by 271, bringing the total to 12,067, according to the Health Ministry.

So far, 48 people died while 6,240 have recovered.

Meanwhile, 5,779 are still under treatment.

– Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, 59 more cases pushed the overall count to 3,874, including 3,014 recoveries and 16 fatalities.

Some 47,000 people are being kept under medical surveillance in the country as 844 are still receiving treatment.

– Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan reported 28 new cases, bringing the country’s total to 1,899. The number of recoveries reached 1,292 over the past day, according to Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbayev.

So far, 20 people have lost their life to COVID-19.

– Georgia

Georgian government said that the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 804 with the detection of one fresh case, while the number of recoveries was 644 over the past day.

The death toll in the country hit 13.

– Moldova

Four more patients died in Moldova, raising the death toll to 314, while the number of cases increased to 8,795, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of recoveries climbed to 5,009, as 146 patients were discharged from several hospitals.

A total of 30 more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moldova’s autonomous region of Gagauzia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 535.

– Worldwide

Over 6.53 million cases have been reported in 188 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last December.

The US, Brazil, and Russia are currently the hardest-hit countries in the world.

According to the World Health Organization, Latin America has become the “red zone” of coronavirus transmissions in the world, as four of the 10 countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases are located in the region.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 386,400 lives worldwide, while recoveries are now close to 2.81 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Seda Sevencan