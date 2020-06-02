Coronavirus continues to spread in Eurasian nations

By Dmitri Chirciu, Aliia Raimbekova, Ruslan Rehimov, Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov, Nazir Aliyev Tayfur and Davit Kachkachishvili

MOSCOW (AA) – Coronavirus cases and fatalities continued to surge across Eurasia countries on Tuesday.

– Armenia

In Armenia, at least 517 more people were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, bringing the total to 10,009. The number of recoveries reached 3,427, and the death toll hit 158.

A total of 59,917 tests have been conducted so far in the country, as 6,368 are still receiving treatment.

– Ukraine

In Ukraine, the total number of cases reached 24,340, while the death toll rose to 727.

The country conducted 12,556 tests over the past 24 hours. As many as 10,078 people have so far recovered from the virus.

– Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, the total number of cases reached 11,571, as 263 more cases were registered over the past 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

So far, 41 people have died while 5,587 have recovered.

– Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, 45 more people contracted the virus, raising the tally to 3,718. To date, 15 people have died and 2,859 regained health.

Besides, the country has so far conducted 600,000 coronavirus tests and 844 patients are still receiving treatment.

– Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan reported 28 new cases, bringing the country’s total to 1,845 and the number of recoveries reached 1,219.

The death toll rose to 17 in the last 24 hours, as 609 people are still under treatment.

– Georgia

In Georgia, two new COVID-19 cases in the country raised the total to 799, including 12 deaths and 634 recoveries.

– Moldova

Two more people in Moldova died of COVID-19, raising the toll to 307. The number of cases rose to 8,360, while the number of recoveries reached 4,738.

– Tajikistan

Tajikistan’s total number of cases has reached 4,013, while 1,877 are still receiving treatment. A total of 47 people have died in the country, including 2,089 recoveries.

– Worldwide

Nearly 6.29 million cases have been reported in 188 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last December, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

The US, Brazil, Russia, and several European countries are currently the hardest-hit in the world. The pandemic has claimed nearly 376,000 lives worldwide, while recoveries surpassed 2.7 million.

* Writing by Seda Sevencan