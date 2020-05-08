Coronavirus death toll in Brazil nears 10,000

By Muhammed Emin Canik

BUENOS AIRES (AA) – The death toll from the novel coronavirus surged to 9,897 with 751 new additions, health officials in Brazil reported Saturday.

The health ministry noted diagnosed cases climbed to more than 150,000 with more than 10,000 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The first coronavirus death in the region was reported by Brazil and the country

stands as one of the most virus-affected countries in Latin America.

After originating in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 274,000 worldwide, with greater than 3.9 million infections, while recoveries have exceeded 1.3 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Ali Murat Alhas