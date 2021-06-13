Coronavirus death toll in Colombia surpasses 95,000

By Sinan Dogan

BOGOTA, Colombia (AA) – The death toll from the coronavirus in Colombia reached 95,192 with 577 news fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Health Minister said Saturday.

It reported 29,998 new cases, bringing the total to 3.72 million, according to data released by health officials.

Recoveries reached 3.45 million with more than 22,000 in the past day.

In the country of nearly 50 million, over 12.71 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 3.73 million people are fully vaccinated.

