Coronavirus death toll in Italy surpasses 1,400

By Giada Zampano

ROME (AA) – Italy on Saturday reported 175 more deaths from coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,441.

According to the latest figures provided by the Italian Civil Protection Department, the total number of cases currently confirmed in the country has risen by 19% to 17,750.

The Italian government is hoping that strict containment measures – including a near-total lockdown of the country – will help curb the spread of the virus, which has now its epicenter in Europe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since originating in Wuhan, China, last December, the coronavirus has spread globally, becoming a pandemic. The global death toll has crossed 5,300, with 142,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

The Italian government is finalizing a package of economic measures for up to €12 billion ($13.2 billion), aimed at helping families and businesses cope with the heavy fallout from the outbreak.