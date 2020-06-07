Coronavirus death toll rises in Sudan, Bahrain

By Ali Jawad and Adel Abdelrahim

KHARTOUM/MANAMA (AA) – Sudan confirmed 12 deaths from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, while Bahrain reported one fatality.

In a statement, the Sudanese Health Ministry said 215 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, pushing the total infections to 6,081.

Sudanese authorities have so far confirmed 359 deaths from the disease and 2,014 recoveries.

In Bahrain, the Health Ministry said one person had died from COVID-19, bringing the nationwide death toll to 25.

According to a ministry statement, the Gulf country's total cases now stand at 14,383 and 9,056 recoveries.

The pandemic has claimed more than 400,0000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the world’s worst-hit countries.

Over 6.9 million cases have been reported worldwide, while more than 3.09 million people have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat