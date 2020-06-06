Coronavirus deaths continue to rise in Brazil, Mexico

By Fuat Kabakci

ANKARA (AA) – As the novel coronavirus continues to ravage Latin America, the death toll in Brazil topped 35,000 on Saturday and passed 13,000 in Mexico.

In Brazil, 1,026 more fatalities over the past 24 hours raised the death toll to 35,047, according to the Health Ministry.

The total case count in the world’s second-worst hit country reached 646,006 as 31,065 more people tested positive for COVID-19.

In Mexico, 625 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 13,170.

A total of 4,346 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 110,026, the Health Ministry said.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization said Latin America has become the "red zone" of coronavirus transmissions in the world and that solidarity and support are needed for these countries to overcome the pandemic.

Worldwide, the pandemic has killed more than 395,000 people, with total infections reaching over 6.74 million, while nearly 2.75 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.