Coronavirus deaths continue to rise in Kuwait, Qatar

By Mohammed Yahya

DOHA/KUWAIT CITY (AA) – Local health authorities in Kuwait and Qatar recorded additional fatalities due to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

In Kuwait, two deaths and 754 infections were recorded as well as 786 recoveries over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Wednesday's figures rose the total count to 65,903 cases, including 444 deaths, and 56,467 recoveries.

In Qatar, the Health Ministry registered two fatalities, additional 273 cases and 246 recoveries.

A ministry statement said the new figure took the number of cases to 110,153, including 169 deaths, and 106,849 recoveries.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

COVID-19 has killed over 660,700 people worldwide, with more than 16.75 million confirmed cases, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 9.76 million people have recovered from the disease.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat