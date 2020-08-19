Coronavirus deaths rise in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait

By Mohammed Yahya



RIYADH/KUWAIT CITY (AA) – Local health authorities in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait recorded additional fatalities due to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.



In Saudi Arabia, 36 deaths and 1,363 infections were recorded as well as 1,180 recoveries over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said in a statement.



Wednesday's figures rose the total count to 302,686 cases, including 3,506 deaths, and 274,091 recoveries.



In Kuwait, the Health Ministry registered two fatalities, 675 additional cases and 528 recoveries.

A ministry statement said the new figure took the number of cases to 78,145, including 507 deaths, and 69,771 recoveries.



Since last December, over 22 million people have been infected, while more than 781,000 have died from the virus in 188 countries and regions, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University's running tally.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat