Coronavirus deaths rise in South Korea, Malaysia

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – Nine more people died in South Korea due to coronavirus amid a spike in imported cases, health authorities said Tuesday.

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that death toll has risen to 120, with 9,307 confirmed cases, state-run Yonhap news agency reported.

As part of measures to stem the spread of the virus, the authorities are placing all international arrivals in strict quarantine.

Meanwhile, in Malaysia a senior citizen died Tuesday raising the death toll from the virus to 15, local daily Star reported.

The deceased was a 71-year-old man.

Malaysia has so far confirmed 1,518 cases of the virus.

Singapore on Monday confirmed 54 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 509.

At least two people have died due to the virus in the city state so far.

Health authorities in Singapore and South Korea claim that most of the new cases were imported.

The novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 168 countries and territories. The WHO has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 381,000, while the death toll is more than 16,500, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.