Coronavirus: Germany pauses football games till April

By Erbil Basay

BERLIN (AA) – Football matches in Germany's top two football divisions, Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, on Monday were suspended until April 2 to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert told a German Football League meeting that this did not mean games in Germany will resume on April 3, but the leagues’ fate will be revisited in the week of March 30.

Seifert added that it is uncertain whether the rest of this season will be played or not, as their top goal is to curb the virus’ spread.

He added that many clubs will face major financial troubles as they will lack TV and sponsorship income as well as match day revenue due to the outbreak.

Last Friday, Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches were canceled over the outbreak.

Separately, Germany announced on Monday that all shopping malls, bars, and sport venues across the country will be closed to stem the virus’ spread.

The measure came after the number of infected people in the country jumped 1,233 on Monday, bringing the total to 7,046.

Germany has been the third-worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, after Italy and Spain.

The coronavirus death toll in Germany has reached 14, according to statements by local health authorities.