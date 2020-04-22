Coronavirus: Global recoveries exceed 700,000

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – The global tally of recoveries from coronavirus exceeded 700,000 on Wednesday.

According to running data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University, a total of 701,426 recoveries were recorded across the globe, while 180,784 people have died from the pandemic.

In total, more than 2.6 million have contracted the disease.

The highest number of virus recoveries was registered in Germany with 99,400.

Spain followed Germany with 85,915 recovery cases, while China, where the virus first emerged, had 77,861 people regaining health.

The U.S., which currently tops both global fatalities and cases with 45,638 deaths and 830,789 people testing positive, recorded 75,694 recoveries.

Meanwhile, recoveries in Iran have reached 63,113.

The virus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China late last year.