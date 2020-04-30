Coronavirus: Global tally of recoveries tops 1M

By Ali Murat Alhas and Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The global tally of recoveries from the novel coronavirus exceeded 1 million on Thursday.

According to running data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University (JHU), a total of 1,004,438 recoveries were recorded across the globe, while over 229,447 people have died from the pandemic. In total, more than 3.23 million have contracted the disease.

The highest number of coronavirus recoveries were registered in Spain with 137,984 cases.

The US followed Spain with 124,449 recoveries, while Germany had 123,500 people regaining health.

Meanwhile, recoveries in Iran have reached 75,103.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas in the world.