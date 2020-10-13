Coronavirus hobbles basketball game in Europe

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish Airlines EuroLeague basketball game Tuesday will not take place because of "multiple" coronavirus cases.

"The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 3 game between LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne and Panathinaikos OPAP Athens that was scheduled to be played on Tuesday, October 13, will not take place," organizers said in a statement.

"Multiple players from LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne have tested positive for COVID-19,” it said.

EuroLeague added that ASVEL cannot take the court because the French club was unable to provide a minimum of eight players for the game.

The board of Europe's top-tier basketball competition will make a decision if the game will be rescheduled or forfeited.