Coronavirus in S.Africa: 101 new deaths, 1,806 cases

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa recorded 101 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 14,779, the health minister announced.

Zweli Mkhize said the country also registered 1,806 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 636 ,884.

The health minister also said the country is experiencing a high recovery rate. "Our recoveries are at 561,204, which translates to a recovery rate of 88%," Mkhize said.

Some 3.7 million people have been tested for the virus, including nearly 19,000 tests conducted in the past day, since it was first detected in South Africa in March, Mkhize said.

Despite recording over 1,800 new cases, experts say South Africa’s COVID-19 cases are declining.

South Africa, which was the fifth most affected country globally, has now moved to the seventh place after Peru and Colombia surpassed it.