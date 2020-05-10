Coronavirus infections at Moroccan prisons jump to 397

By Tajuddin Al-Abdalawi



RABAT (AA) – Moroccan authorities on Sunday confirmed 53 new coronavirus cases at a prison in the northwestern city of Tangier, bringing the total infections inside prison facilities to 397.



In a statement, Morocco’s General Delegation for Prisons Administration said the new cases include 45 prisoners and 8 prison staffers.



All in all, the coronavirus infections at prisons across Morocco include 301 inmates and 96 personnel.



According to the statement, a total of 189 prisoners and 55 personnel have recovered from the disease.



There are nearly 80,000 inmates inside Moroccan prisons, according to official estimates.



Morocco's health authorities have so far confirmed 5,910 coronavirus cases, including 186 deaths.



*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara

