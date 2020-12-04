Coronavirus infections in Africa cross 2.2M

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AA) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa now stands at 2,215,216, according to the Africa CDC’s update on Friday.

At least 52,824 patients have died and 1,892,013 have recovered to date, latest data shows.

Southern Africa, with 899,600 cases and 23,500 deaths, remains the continent’s worst-hit region.

However, it also accounts for the highest number of recoveries at 819,600.

Some 764,900 cases have been reported in North Africa, 277,000 in East Africa, 207,600 in West Africa, and 66,100 in Central Africa.

The virus has claimed at least 20,000 lives in North Africa, 5,300 in East Africa, 2,900 in West Africa, and 1,200 in Central Africa, according to the CDC data.