Coronavirus infections in Nigeria exceed 34,000

By Felix Tih

ANKARA (AA) – Coronavirus cases in Nigeria rose to 34,259 with 643 new infections, a health authority announced late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, six deaths were recorded in the West African nation, bringing the toll to 760, according to latest figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The most affected states are Lagos with 12,491 infections and 175 deaths, FCT with 2,738 infections and 39 deaths, and Oyo with 1,951 infections and 19 deaths.

A nation of 200 million people, Nigeria is struggling to tackle the outbreak due to poor health care system.

The government eased virus restrictions on June 30 by permitting inter-state travel. Domestic flights resumed a week later.

The current nationwide curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. (2100-0300GMT), and restrictions on mass gatherings and sporting activities, however, still remain in effect. Use of masks in public spaces is also mandatory.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed nearly 584,000 people worldwide, with more than 13.55 million confirmed cases, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. Some 7.55 million people recovered from the disease.