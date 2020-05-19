Coronavirus infections rise in Qatar, Bahrain

ANKARA (AA) – Health authorities in Qatar and Bahrain confirmed new infections from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Qatari Health Ministry said 1,637 new cases were detected over the past 24 hours, taking the figure to 35,606.

The ministry said 735 people have recovered from the disease, pushing the recoveries to 5,634.

The country's death toll now stands at 15.

In Bahrain, the Health Ministry said the total infections rose to 7,374 after 190 new cases were registered.

The ministry said 21 more people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus, bringing the recoveries to 952.

Bahrain has recorded 12 deaths from disease.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 320,000 lives worldwide, while recoveries are close to 1.8 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara