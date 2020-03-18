Coronavirus: Just 1 new case at ground zero Wuhan

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – China on Wednesday said Wuhan, former epicenter of the novel coronavirus, again reported just one new confirmed case on Tuesday.

This was the second consecutive day that Wuhan – the capital of the central Hubei province from where the virus originated – reported just one new case of the virus, officially known as COVID-19.

A statement by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said 11 deaths were reported in mainland China on Tuesday, all but one in Wuhan.

It added that 13 new cases of confirmed infections were also found, with just one from Wuhan.

Since the outbreak of the disease, 3,237 people have died in mainland China while nearly 81,000 others have tested positive for the virus.

The NHC figures showed that 69,601 infected patients were cured and discharged from hospital.

It also said it found 12 new imported cases from overseas, raising the number of cases to 155.

It added that Hong Kong has 167 coronavirus cases, where four died of the disease and 92 were cured and discharged from hospital. Thirteen cases were reported in Macao and 77 in Taiwan, where one person died.

Worldwide, out of over 197,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,900, while more than 81,000 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The number of active cases is more than 107,000 – 93% mild and 7% in critical condition, according to the website.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared Europe the new epicenter of the virus.