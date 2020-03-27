Coronavirus kills 50 Turkish expats in 8 countries

By Merve Aydogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's deputy foreign minister on Friday announced that at least 50 Turkish expats in 8 countries have died due to the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Foreign Ministry's Coordination and Support Center, Yavuz Selim Kiran also said at least 151 Turkish citizens abroad have tested positive for the COVID-19, adding: "We are closely monitoring their situation."

The center, established as part of measures to fight COVID-19, aims to provide service to citizens 24 hours a day.

Kiran noted that the Foreign Ministry has received more than 35,000 queries already.

Previously, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also told that Turkish consulates are available 24/7 to answer any queries by Turkish expats.

Turkey has confirmed a total of 75 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, while the tally of infections was reported as 3,629 by the Turkish health minister late Thursday.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 176 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 537,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 24,100, and over 123,200 recoveries.