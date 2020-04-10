Coronavirus: Latest tally of deaths, cases in Americas

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Originated in China last December, coronavirus increases its effect on the Americas, and the continent can become the new epicenter after Europe, with the U.S. recording the highest case count and second highest death toll globally.

Although the number of coronavirus-related deaths and infections is not as alarming as the U.S., the tallies in Canada, as well as the Caribbean, Central and South American countries are rising each day.

Many countries have restricted travel from the most affected areas, and implemented lockdowns as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic. The U.S. also closed its borders to all non-essential travel with Canada and Mexico — partially, to stem the spread of the virus.

All figures shared below are compiled according to data from the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University in Maryland as of Friday.

– US

With more than 466,200 cases, the U.S. has the most COVID-19 infections in the world, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

The country now has the second highest death toll globally surpassing Spain once more, as the fatalities neared the 17,000 mark.

In all, almost 26,500 have recovered.

U.S. authorities have warned the number of fatalities in the U.S. this week may peak and the White House has recently projected a possible nationwide coronavirus death toll of 100,000 to 240,000.

– Canada

The country recorded 510 deaths, and over 20,700 cases, while recoveries are over 5,300.

– Central America, Caribbeans

Mexico, Dominican Republic and Panama are the most affected countries in the region.

With nearly 200 fatalities, Mexico has recorded the highest deaths in region. It has 3,441 total cases, while more than 630 people recovered from the epidemic.

The Dominican Republic has 118 fatalities in over 2,300 cases, while 80 people recovered.

In Panama, cases and deaths are standing at 2,752 and 66, respectively, but only 16 people have recovered from the epidemic so far.

Although the confirmed cases fluctuate between 300-700 in Puerto Rico, Honduras, Cuba, Costa Rica, the death tolls are remaining low with 33, 23, 15, 3, respectively.

The remaining countries have lower than 150 cases, single-digit deaths or no fatality yet.

– South America

Brazil continues to be the epicenter of the continent with having the highest number of cases, over 18,100, and death toll is approaching 1,000 mark. So far 173 recoveries have been recorded.

Ecuador followed Brazil with 272 fatalities and nearly 5,000 cases, while 339 people won their battle against COVID-19.

Peru has the third highest death rate with 138, with over 5,200 cases and 1,438 recoveries.

In Argentina there are 1,900 cases and 2,250 in Colombia, and so far 79 and 69 people lost their lives there, respectively.

Although Chile has the second highest case counts in the region with nearly 6,000 cases, its death toll is standing low with 57 and recoveries already neared 1,300.

Meanwhile, coronavirus-related cases in Venezuela, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay are under 500, and their death tolls are remaining at single digits, except Bolivia with 19 deaths.

So far six people died in Guyana, while cases neared 40, and Suriname has one fatality among 10 confirmed cases yet.

The virus has now spread to at least 185 countries and regions while confirmed cases surpassed 1.6 million, with the death toll over 97,200. In all, above 365,100 recoveries have been reported.

The coronavirus attacks the respiratory tract with the potential to cause pneumonia and death.

Despite its severity, most people experience mild symptoms and recover, but the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable.