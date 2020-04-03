Coronavirus: Latest tally of deaths, cases in Americas

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Originated in China last December, coronavirus increases its effect on the Americas, and the continent can become the new epicenter after Europe, with the U.S. recording the highest case count globally.

Although the number of coronavirus-related deaths and infections is not as alarming as the U.S., the tallies in Canada, as well as the Caribbean, Central and South American countries are rising rapidly each day.

Many countries have restricted travel from the most affected areas, and implemented lockdowns as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic.

All figures shared below are compiled according to data from the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University in Maryland as of Friday.

– US

With more than 245,600 cases, the U.S. has the most COVID-19 infections in the world, followed by Spain, Italy, Germany and China.

The death toll surpassed 6,000, while over 9,200 have recovered.

The White House has recently projected a possible nationwide coronavirus death toll of 100,000 to 240,000.

– Canada

The country recorded 139 deaths, and nearly 11,300 cases, while recoveries neared 2,000.

The land border between Canada and the U.S. closed to all non-essential travel to stem the spread of the virus.

– Central America, Caribbeans

Mexico, Panama and the Dominican Republic are the most affected countries in the region.

Mexico has 50 fatalities so far among 1,510 total cases, while more than 630 people recovered from the epidemic. The country also partially closed the border with the U.S. to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In Panama, cases and deaths neared 1,500 and 40, respectively, but recoveries remain in single digit.

With almost 1,400 cases, the Dominican Republic recorded the highest deaths in the region with 60. In all, more than 15 people recovered.

Although the confirmed cases tally changed between 100-400 in Honduras, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Costa Rica, the death tolls are remaining low with 15, 12, 6, 2 in order.

The rest of the countries has under 100 cases and single-digit or no fatalities yet.

– South America

Brazil is the epicenter of the continent with having the highest number of cases, over 8,000, and deaths, more than 320. So far nearly 130 recoveries recorded.

Ecuador followed Brazil with its 120 fatalities and almost 3,200 cases, while 65 people won their battle against COVID-19.

In Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and there are cases from 1,000 up to 3,500 and so far 55, 37, 19, 18 people lost their lives, respectively.

Meanwhile, coronavirus-related cases in Venezuela, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay are under 400 in total, and their death tolls are remaining at single digits.

So far four people died in Guyana, while cases neared 20, and Suriname has no fatalities among 10 confirmed cases yet.

The virus has now spread to at least 181 countries and regions while confirmed cases surpassed 1 million (over 1,033,000), with the death toll above 54,300. In all, almost 219,000 recoveries have reported.

The coronavirus attacks the respiratory tract with the potential to cause pneumonia and death.

Despite its severity, most people experience mild symptoms and recover, but the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable.