Coronavirus pandemic smashes tourism sector in EU

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – The tourism services sector in the EU fell by 75% in June on a yearly basis, while the total services sector posted a decrease of 16.4% due to the COVID-19 crisis, the 27-member bloc's statistical office said on Friday.

"Among the detailed sectors within the tourism sector, travel agencies and tour operators fell the most (-83.6%), followed by air transport (-73.8%), accommodation (-66.4%) and restaurants (-38.4%)," Eurostat noted.

Recovery was seen in June versus April, the peak period of the pandemic, due to the reopening of economic activities.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has infected millions of people and claimed hundreds of thousands of lives globally.

Measures to stem the novel coronavirus hit several sectors deeply, especially travel, aviation, tourism, and manufacturing.