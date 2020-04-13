Coronavirus: Real Sociedad players to train at home

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Real Sociedad players will carry on individual training at home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in an apparent step back from a previous statement allowing the use of club training facilities.

The San Sebastian club said in a statement on Sunday that "Txuri-Urdin" (Blue and White) players would maintain their workouts at home after Real Sociedad talked to Spain's sports body, the Higher Sports Council.

"We have decided to continue with the individualized work of our professional players as it has been developing up to this date. Therefore, the players will continue to do their work at home," Real Sociedad said.

Txuri-Urdin previously said on its website that the senior team would have an option to do their individual training at club facilities in Zubieta on Tuesday, April 14.

Ruling out group workouts at the Zubieta facilities, it said work would be compulsory.

"It will be each player who decides to do it at home or in Zubieta," Real Sociedad had said on Friday, adding that players in Zubieta should follow the COVID-19 protocols.