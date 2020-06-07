Coronavirus recoveries in Turkey near 138,000

By Havva Kara Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Sunday confirmed 2,647 more recoveries, with 137,969 patients recovering from the novel coronavirus nationwide.

Over the last 24 hours, 23 new fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 4,692, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Healthcare workers did 35,335 tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the total to more than 2.33 million.

According to the test results, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 170,132 with 914 new infections.

Currently, some 274 patients are being treated in intensive care, the ministry data showed.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil, Russia, and several European countries are currently the hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 400,000 people worldwide, with more than 6,94 million confirmed cases and over 3.1 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.