Coronavirus scuttles African football league semifinals

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced Saturday the postponement of the semifinals of the Champions League and Confederation Cup over COVID-19 fears.

The confederation also said that the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup Qualifiers set for May were postponed until further notice.

"CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) on the impact of the virus on the continent," it said in a statement.

As of Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Africa rose to 12,492, according to the African Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

The latest update said 649 deaths had been reported so far on the continent, while the number of recoveries stood at nearly 2,000.