Coronavirus sickens 7 more in Gaza Strip

By Muhammad Majid

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – The Palestinian Health Ministry recorded on Wednesday seven new coronavirus cases in the densely-populated Gaza Strip.

The infections count in the region, where Israel has imposed movement restrictions since the early 1990s, now stands at 17, including one death.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said a 61-year-old Palestinian had died of the virus.

Late Monday, authorities in the territory announced a 48-hour total lockdown after the first virus cases were detected outside of quarantine facilities.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz