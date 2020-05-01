Coronavirus slow but steady in Eurasian countries

By Aliia Raimbekova, Dmitri Chirciu, Nazir Aliyev Tayfur, Davit Kachkachishvili, Ruslan Rehimov and Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov

NUR SULTAN (AA) – More coronavirus cases and deaths were reported in Eurasian countries on Friday.

In Ukraine, 455 new cases took the overall count to 10,861, including 1,413 recoveries, while the death toll stands at 272.

In Kazakhstan, the total case count reached 3,551 after 195 people tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Health Ministry, 25 patients have died and 879 have recovered in the country so far.

The government has also decided to ease flight restrictions in a controlled manner.

In Kyrgyzstan, 10 new cases raised the total to 756, including 504 recoveries.

According to the Health Ministry, 856 people are quarantined in hospitals and 3,156 at home.

In Armenia, total cases reached 2,148 after 82 more people tested positive for COVID-19.

The death toll in the country is 33 and 977 patients have recovered so far.

In Moldova, three more fatalities raised the death toll to 119, while total cases stand at 3,897, including 1,272 recoveries.

In Georgia, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 569 with 27 additions.

Six patients have died and 184 have recovered in the country so far.

More than 3.28 million people in 187 countries and regions have been infected since the virus emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas in the world.

A significant number of COVID-19 patients – over 1.03 million – have recovered, but the disease has also claimed nearly 235,000 lives so far, as per data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

* Writing by Fahri Aksu