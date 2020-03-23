Coronavirus: Spain delays football matches indefinitely

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Spain has suspended professional football contests for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus pandemic, La Liga announced on Monday.

"Spanish football competitions postponed until further notice as agreed by RFEF-LaLiga," La Liga said on its Twitter account.

RFEF is Spain's football federation.

"The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement AGREES the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk," La Liga said on its website.

La Liga previously halted all games on March 12 amid coronavirus outbreak, postponing match days 28 and 29.

Over 2,182 people in Spain have died of the coronavirus, with a total of 33,089 confirmed cases in the country.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 167 countries and regions around the globe, while the tally of confirmed cases exceeds 349,000, the death toll is over 15,000 and more than 100,000 have recovered, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.