Coronavirus spreads to all European countries

By Kayhan Gul

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AA) – The coronavirus has spread to all European countries as Montenegro confirmed the country’s first cases on Tuesday.

The Montenegrin government said in a statement that two women, who had traveled abroad, were infected by the virus.

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said in a news conference that the health condition of the patients were stable.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 163 countries and territories. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of over 197,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,900, while over 81,000 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The current number of active cases is more than 107,000 — 93% mild and 7% in critical condition, according to the website.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar