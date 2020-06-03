Coronavirus tallies rise in Ecuador, Dominican Republic

By Sinan Dogan

ANKARA (AA) – Ecuador and the Dominican Republic reported new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ecuador rose to 40,414 with 420 recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

A total of 3,438 people have died from the virus, including 44 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 20,019 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Dominican Republic climbed to 515 with 13 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to local media reports.

The number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 17,752.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed over 380,000 people worldwide, with more than 6.37 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.72 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.