Coronavirus tally in Sudan rises to 162

By Aded Abdel-Rahim

KHARTOUM, SUDAN (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Sudan has jumped to 162, including 13 deaths, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said 22 new virus cases were reported in the capital Khartoum.

Meanwhile, at least 14 patients who contracted the virus have recovered.

Last week, the North African country imposed a complete shutdown in Khartoum for three weeks, with a partial curfew in the remaining states.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions worldwide, with Europe and the U.S. the worst-hit regions.

There are more than 2.63 million cases worldwide, and over 183,000 deaths. More than 700.000 people have regained health, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.