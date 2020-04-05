Coronavirus tally rises in several Arab countries

ANKARA (AA) – Health authorities in several Arab countries confirmed new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

The Lebanese Health Ministry recorded a new fatality, raising the death toll to 18, while seven people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 527.

In Morocco, the Health Ministry said the death toll has risen to 66 after seven deaths were recorded.

The number of confirmed cases climbed to 960 with another 41 cases recorded.

In Iraq, health authorities recorded one death, bringing the death toll to 57, and a total of 908 cases after 18 more cases were confirmed.

The Palestinian government, for its part, recorded nine fresh cases, bringing the total to 226, 12 of whom are in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Health authorities in the war-battered Libya recorded another coronavirus case, raising the total to 18 including one death and one recovery.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 182 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with over 65,000 deaths. An excess of 250,000 have recovered.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat