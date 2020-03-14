Coronavirus: Turkey offers Turkish Cypriots all-out help

By Berk Ozkan

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey on Saturday offered Turkish Cypriots all-out support in fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

President Recept Tayyip Erdogan spoke over the phone with Ersin Tatar, prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), to discuss possible measures against the spread of COVID-19, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

After emerging in China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to 129 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has crossed 5,300 with more than 142,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, which has termed Europe as the new epicenter of the virus.

A vast majority of those who get infected recover from the illness.