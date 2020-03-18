Coronavirus: U2’s Bono dedicates new song to Italians

By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Irish rock band U2’s frontman Bono has released a new song, Let Your Love Be Known, dedicating it to caregivers and people affected by the coronavirus pandemic, specially the Italians.

“For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish… for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we’re singing to,” his post on Instagram read.

In the 4-minute-long clip shared on Wednesday, the rock star plays the song’s introductory chords.

“… Yes, I walk through the streets of Dublin and no one was near," he says.

“Yes, I don’t know you. No, I don’t think I didn’t care. You live so very far away from, just across the square.”

Over 2,500 people have died of COVID-19 in Italy, the outbreak's worst-hit country after China. It is under a complete lockdown.

However, the restrictions have not stopped them from singing and dancing.

Several videos have emerged on social media showing neighbors coming out on their balconies, and leaning out of their windows to make joyous music.

Worldwide, out of nearly 195,000 confirmed infections, the death toll is past 7,800, according to the World Health Organization.

The UN health body declared Europe the new epicenter of the virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December.