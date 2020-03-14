CORRECTION Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case

CHANGES FIGURE IN LEDE

By Muhammed Nuri Erdogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey announced Saturday one more coronavirus case, raising its tally to six.

"Unfortunately, the coronavirus test of a citizen who returned from Umrah in the last week turned out to be positive," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

Umrah is the Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca that Muslims can undertake at any time of the year.

Stressing the importance of a 14-day quarantine rule, Koca warned those who came from overseas not to come in contact others.

He said passing medical screening does not mean zero risk.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 123 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,300 with more than 142,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

A vast majority of those who become infected recover from the illness.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut