CORRECTS – 11 killed as crane collapses in India

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – At least 11 people were killed after a huge crane collapsed in Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, a senior official said.

The incident happened in the Visakhapatnam port city of southeastern Andhra Pradesh state on Saturday afternoon, when a crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL).

Visakhapatnam’s District Collector Vinay Chand told Anadolu Agency that a total of 11 people have died in the incident.

An official from the Visakhapatnam administration said that all senior officers have rushed to the site of the incident and a rescue operation is ongoing in the area.

Quoting a local police officer, Press Trust of India news agency said the mishap occurred when the victims were engaged in erecting the crane.

In a Twitter post, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over loss of lives and said: “Departmental Enquiry Committee has been instituted to establish the causes leading to the accident.